JGBs little changed, show no reaction to Kuroda's remarks

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, showing no response to comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda that financial markets could be wrongfooted by Japan’s inflation rising as the central bank expects.

The 10-year JGB futures prices dipped 0.03 point to 147.97 in very thin trading, with only about 5,550 lots traded before the lunch recess, less than 20 percent of daily average.

Kuroda said on Sunday that the BOJ expects inflation in Japan to “gradually accelerate” later this year and interest rates should gradually rise.

But many investors believe inflation will stay below the BOJ’s two-percent target, with some expecting additional easing later this year.

The 10-year cash bond ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.305 percent.

The 20-year cash bond yield also rose 0.5 basis point to 1.050 percent.