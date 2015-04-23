FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs slip, taking cue from overseas debt selloff
April 23, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs slip, taking cue from overseas debt selloff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds fell on Thursday, pressured by an overnight selloff in U.S. Treasuries after a sharp rise in the yields on German Bunds.

An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds produced a highest accepted yield of 1.470 percent, with 33.2167 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, weakened to 2.58 from the previous sale’s 3.40.

The 10-year German yield was close to falling to zero last week, but doubled in three sessions. U.S. 30-year yields rose to their highest levels in five weeks.

A fresh stock market record also kept bond sentiment in check. The Nikkei index closed above the 20,000 level after touching a fresh 15-year intra-day high.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.310 percent.

The 20-year yield rose half a basis point to 1.070 percent, while the 30-year yield added 1.5 basis points to 1.310 percent.

June 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.08 point at 147.95. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

