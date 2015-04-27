JGBs slip after BOJ bond-buying operations, market awaits policy meet

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds weakened on Monday as selling interest at the Bank of Japan bond-buying operations picked up ahead of upcoming holidays and the BOJ policy meeting later this week.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.300 percent.

The 20-year yield rose 2 basis points to 1.070 percent, while the 30-year yield added 3 basis points to 1.325 percent.

June 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.09 point at 148.11.

Japanese markets will be closed on Wednesday, and then again on Monday through Wednesday of next week, for a string of holidays known as Golden Week.

On Monday, the BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.15 billion) of 1-year to 3-year JGBs, 375 billion yen of 3-year to 5-year JGBs, and 400 billion yen of 5-year to 10-year JGBs under its massive JGB purchase programme. The operations drew strong selling interest relative to previous bond purchases.

On Tuesday, the central bank will not likely conduct any purchasing operations because the Ministry of Finance will hold its monthly auction of 2.5 trillion yen of 2-year JGBs.

BOJ policymakers will meet on Thursday, and are widely expected to hold off on any fresh stimulus. The policy decision, however, might be influenced by the median inflation forecast produced at the meeting.

While the possibility is slim, BOJ policymakers may opt to ease if the cut to this fiscal year’s inflation forecast is unexpectedly big, or if they feel the slowdown in inflation is damaging enough to warrant pre-emptive action.

Inflation is anticipated to reach barely half the rate that the BOJ expects for this fiscal year and next, a Reuters poll has found, emphasising the degree of difficulty seen in achieving the central bank’s ambitious price target.