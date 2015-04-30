JGBs fall on retreat in Bunds and Treasuries

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dropped on Thursday after U.S. and European bonds suffered big losses following upbeat European economic data, but sharp falls in Japanese share prices helped to limit losses in JGBs.

The yield on the 10-year JGBs rose as much as 5.0 basis points to 0.345 percent at one point, its highest level in two weeks, before stepping back to 0.325 percent.

Selling came in reaction to falls in Bunds and U.S. Treasuries. German Bund yields posted their biggest daily rise in two years on Wednesday due to easing deflation fears.

The U.S. Federal Reserve offered no new clues on the timing of its rate hike but some traders took that stance to be more hawkish than expected given that U.S. GDP data released earlier on Wednesday showed subdued growth in January-March.

Helping to cushion the blow, Japanese share prices posted their biggest fall in almost four months, extending losses after the Bank of Japan refrained from easing at its policy meeting on Thursday.

The BOJ stuck to the view that inflation will pick up to around 2.0 percent, even as it pushed back the expected timing of that happening.

The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.090 percent . (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)