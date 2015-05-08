FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs rise, rebounding from global selloff
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs rise, rebounding from global selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds rose on Friday, recouping some of their losses in the previous session amid a global fixed-income selloff.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.410 percent, pulling away from Thursday’s two-month high of 0.435 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.20 point to 146.97 , after plunging 0.73 a day before, its biggest fall since May 2013.

Solid demand at an auction of 10-year inflation-linked JGBs underpinned sentiment.

The Ministry of Finance sold 499.8 billion yen of the 10-year “linkers,” at a lowest price of 107.20, in line with market expectations, though the bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65 was down from 2.97 at January’s sale of similar JGBs.

Minutes of the Bank of Japan’s April 7-8 rate review released on Friday showed a lack of conviction among policymakers over the strength of the economy, with some members acknowledging that annual consumer inflation might turn negative in coming months depending on energy price moves.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.