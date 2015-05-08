JGBs rise, rebounding from global selloff

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds rose on Friday, recouping some of their losses in the previous session amid a global fixed-income selloff.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.410 percent, pulling away from Thursday’s two-month high of 0.435 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.20 point to 146.97 , after plunging 0.73 a day before, its biggest fall since May 2013.

Solid demand at an auction of 10-year inflation-linked JGBs underpinned sentiment.

The Ministry of Finance sold 499.8 billion yen of the 10-year “linkers,” at a lowest price of 107.20, in line with market expectations, though the bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65 was down from 2.97 at January’s sale of similar JGBs.

Minutes of the Bank of Japan’s April 7-8 rate review released on Friday showed a lack of conviction among policymakers over the strength of the economy, with some members acknowledging that annual consumer inflation might turn negative in coming months depending on energy price moves.