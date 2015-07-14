JGBs retreat as Greek deal boosts Tokyo stocks

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Tuesday as a deal between cash-strapped Greece and its creditors improved risk appetite and boosted Tokyo stocks, curbing flight-to-quality into debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to 0.47 percent, the highest in nearly two weeks.

The 30-year yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.48 percent.

JGBs also took cues from U.S. Treasuries, which saw their yields pushed higher overnight after Greek and euro zone leaders reached an agreement that is likely to keep Athens in the euro.

With Greece off centre stage, focus returned to when the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates.

Markets are also awaiting a congressional testimony by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday and whether she drops hints regarding the timing of a rate increase.

Japanese stocks rallied to a 1-1/2-week high on relief after Greece’s conditional debt deal and a steep slide by the yen. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)