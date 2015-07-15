FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs tread water ahead of Yellen, little reaction to BOJ
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs tread water ahead of Yellen, little reaction to BOJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices treaded water on Wednesday as the market awaited fresh cues from a U.S. Congressional appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the session.

Yellen said on Friday she expected a rate hike at some point this year, and investors will have a chance to hear her latest thinking at the semi-annual testimony which could have implications on debt markets.

The benchmark 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.455 percent.

The five-year yield rose a basis point to 0.125 percent as dealers sold to make room for an auction of the maturity on Thursday. The Ministry of Finance will sell 2.5 trillion yen ($20 billion) of five-year JGBs at the auction.

The JGB market showed little reaction to the well-anticipated decision by the Bank of Japan to stand pat on monetary policy.

JGBs also took in stride the BOJ’s decision to cut its growth forecast for the year ending in March 2016 to a 1.7 percent increase from the 2.0 percent expansion it forecast in April, as the move had been widely reported beforehand.

$1 = 123.3900 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.