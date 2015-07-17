JGBs mostly edge higher ahead of holiday weekend in Japan

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were mostly higher on Friday, supported by the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations ahead of a holiday weekend.

Tokyo markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.02 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs maturing in over 25 years.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged down 2 basis points to 0.420 percent, while the superlong zone also strengthened slightly. The 20-year yield shed 1 basis point to 1.195 percent, and the 30-year yield fell half a basis point to 1.455 percent.

But the 2-year yield inched up half a basis point to 0.005 percent, while the 5-year yield was flat at 0.110 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.20 point at 147.32 .

On the supply side next week, the Ministry of Finance will conduct a monthly offering of 1.2 trillion yen of 20-yr JGBs on Wednesday. ($1 = 124.0300 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)