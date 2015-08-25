FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs fall as risk aversion eases, 40-year sale well received
August 25, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs fall as risk aversion eases, 40-year sale well received

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks rebounded from hefty losses while risk sentiment, battered by recent global market turmoil, improved slightly.

September 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.18 point to 147.91.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to 0.375 percent, pulling away from a near four-month low of 0.350 percent reached late last week when widespread risk aversion put government bonds in favour.

Losses in the super long maturities were slightly less pronounced as Tuesday’s 400 billion yen ($3.33 billion) 40-year JGB auction attracted decent investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, came in at 2.30. The market generally considers a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

Japan’s Nikkei, dogged recently like global peers by free-falling Chinese stocks, lost as much as 4.2 percent earlier on Tuesday but was last up 0.6 percent in volatile trading.

$1 = 120.0200 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk

