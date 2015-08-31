FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs firm on flight to safety, month-end demand
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs firm on flight to safety, month-end demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices firmed slightly on Monday on safety bids and month-end demand but many investors were reluctant to buy ahead of a 10-year bond auction on Tuesday.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.375 percent, while the price of the 10-year JGB futures gained 0.07 point to 147.96.

Japanese share prices fell on renewed worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, helping to underpin JGBs. Some pension funds also bought long-dated bonds to extend their bond maturity at the end of the month.

Mildly supporting the market, Japan’s industrial production for July was weaker than expected, raising concerns that the economy may be still stagnating in the July-September quarter after a contraction in the preceding three months.

Still, few investors were eager to chase the market higher ahead of the 2.4 trillion yen ($19.8 billion) 10-year bond auction on Tuesday.

$1 = 121.15 yen Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
