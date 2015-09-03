FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB benchmark yield hits 3-week high as Tokyo stocks rally
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

JGB benchmark yield hits 3-week high as Tokyo stocks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields hit a three-week high on Thursday as Tokyo stocks rallied and reduced the appeal of safe-haven debt, while overnight losses by U.S. Treasuries also weighed on the market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield touched 0.405 percent, highest since Aug. 11. The yield was last 1 basis point higher at 0.400 percent.

September 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.07 point to 147.90.

Caution ahead of Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report and a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials over the weekend limited JGB market activity.

Japan’s Nikkei rose for the first time in four days as gains on Wall Street boosted sentiment and bargain hunters flocked to recently battered stocks. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.