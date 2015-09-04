Longer-dated JGBs gain on BOJ's buying operation, weak Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained Friday thanks to a regular debt buying operation by the Bank of Japan and weaker Nikkei, although caution ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the session limited market activity.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.385 percent, pulling away from a three-week high of 0.405 percent touched the previous day.

The 30-year yield also dropped by a basis point, to 1.390 percent.

The BOJ bought 140 billion yen ($1.17 billion) of JGBs with maturities exceeding 25 years as a part of its ongoing bond-buying scheme.

Overnight gains by Treasuries and German bunds in response to a dovish-sounding European Central Bank lifted JGBs in early trade.

The Nikkei lost 2.2 percent on the back of broad gains by the yen.