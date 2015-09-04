FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Longer-dated JGBs gain on BOJ's buying operation, weak Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 2 years ago

Longer-dated JGBs gain on BOJ's buying operation, weak Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained Friday thanks to a regular debt buying operation by the Bank of Japan and weaker Nikkei, although caution ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the session limited market activity.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.385 percent, pulling away from a three-week high of 0.405 percent touched the previous day.

The 30-year yield also dropped by a basis point, to 1.390 percent.

The BOJ bought 140 billion yen ($1.17 billion) of JGBs with maturities exceeding 25 years as a part of its ongoing bond-buying scheme.

Overnight gains by Treasuries and German bunds in response to a dovish-sounding European Central Bank lifted JGBs in early trade.

The Nikkei lost 2.2 percent on the back of broad gains by the yen.

$1 = 119.3500 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team: Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.