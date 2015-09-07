JGBs little changed in tight range after U.S. payrolls data

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday, after U.S. payrolls data did not provide clarity on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates.

The benchmark September 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.01 point to 148.17, moving in a 0.07-point range.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year bonds rose 0.5 basis point to 0.370 percent while the 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.375 percent.

Although long-dated U.S. debt prices gained a tad on Friday on falls in stocks, U.S. money market futures hardly budged after a mixed U.S. employment report.