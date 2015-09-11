FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10-year JGB yield falls to 4-month low ahead of half-year end
#Market News
September 11, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

10-year JGB yield falls to 4-month low ahead of half-year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices ticked up slightly on Friday, supported by perception that some Japanese investors who are behind their target for JGB investment in the half-year to September.

The 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.345 percent, its lowest level since May 1.

The five-year yield also dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.055 percent.

There was even speculation that the Bank of Japan could ease its policy further though most market players expect the BOJ to stick to its policy at its meeting next week.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 148.12 . (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
