JGBs tick down after BOJ skips bond-buying operation

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Monday after the Bank of Japan skipped its bond-buying operation despite market expectations of the central bank’s buying.

The 10-year Japanese government bond futures dropped 0.09 point in price to 148.03 while the yield on the cash 10-year JGB rose 1.5 basis points to 0.360 percent .

Trading was slow as the Bank of Japan started its two-day policy meeting on Monday. While the central bank is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged, some market players think there is a small chance the BOJ eases its policy further.

The five-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.065 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)