JGBs fall to 2-week low after BOJ refrains from additional easing
September 15, 2015

JGBs fall to 2-week low after BOJ refrains from additional easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures price dropped to two-week lows on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking additional easing steps.

While the outcome was widely expected, a very small number of market players had been bracing for a surprise easing given weak economic data over recent weeks.

The 10-year JGB futures dropped to as low as 147.80 , down 0.23 point on the day.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGB rose 2.5 basis points to 0.380 percent, while selling was evident in the medium-term sector, where the five-year yield rose to one-month high of 0.085 percent.

There has been some speculation that the BOJ could cut the interest rate on excess reserve as a part of additional easing, although BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda had denied last week that such an option was being considered.

Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

