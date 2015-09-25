JGB benchmark yield hits 4-month low as supply stays tight

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The benchmark Japanese government bond yield touched a four-month low on Friday as purchases by the Bank of Japan continued to tighten the supply of debt available to investors.

The 10-year JGB yield reached 0.325 percent, a trough not seen since late May. December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 148.36.

The BOJ has been buying large amounts of JGBs as a part of its monetary easing scheme, sucking up much of the market’s liquidity in the process.

Strong investor demand for debt was revealed at Friday’s 500 billion yen ($4.16 billion) “liquidity-enhancing” auction, where the amount of bids exceeded 2 trillion yen for the first time.

Every month the finance ministry conducts these auctions, in which older notes are sold, in an attempt to improve market liquidity.