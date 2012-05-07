FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten-yr JGB yield drops to lowest level since Oct 2010
May 7, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark Japanese government bond dropped to its lowest level since October 2010 on Monday, tracking a rise in Treasury yields on concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

U.S. employment data on Friday added to worries of slowing U.S. economic growth, prompting investors to seek low-risk government debt.

Risk assets also fell broadly on Monday after elections in Greece and France fuelled questions about whether struggling euro zone economies will continue to pursue austerity measures.

The 10-year JGB yield slipped 2 basis points to 0.865 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures contract rose 0.25 point to 143.23.

