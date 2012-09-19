JGB 10-yr futures erase gains inspired by BOJ easing

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures turned negative as investors digested the impact of the Bank of Japan’s decision to ease monetary policy on Wednesday.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for December was down 0.01 point at 143.64 after dropping as low as 143.60. The contract ended morning trade up 0.02 point at 143.67, and rose as high as 143.90 after the central bank’s decision.

The BOJ increased its asset buying and loan programme by 10 trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen, with the increase earmarked for purchases of government bonds and treasury discount bills.