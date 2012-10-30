Five-yr JGB yield hits nearly 3-mth low ahead of BOJ

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The yield on the 5-year Japanese government bond fell to its lowest level in nearly three months on Tuesday, as traders awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting at which it was expected to ease policy further.

The BOJ is expected to ease monetary policy for the second straight month, most likely by increasing its asset buying and lending programme by at least 10 trillion yen ($126 billion).

The 5-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.180 p ercent, its lowest level since Aug. 9.