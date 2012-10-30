FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five-yr JGB yield hits nearly 3-mth low ahead of BOJ
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 5:00 AM / in 5 years

Five-yr JGB yield hits nearly 3-mth low ahead of BOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The yield on the 5-year Japanese government bond fell to its lowest level in nearly three months on Tuesday, as traders awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting at which it was expected to ease policy further.

The BOJ is expected to ease monetary policy for the second straight month, most likely by increasing its asset buying and lending programme by at least 10 trillion yen ($126 billion).

The 5-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.180 p ercent, its lowest level since Aug. 9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.