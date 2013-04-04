JGB futures soar, 10-year yield drops after BOJ eases

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures soared on Thursday and the benchmark JGB yield skidded to its lowest in nearly a decade, after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy.

Ten-year JGB futures rose as high as 145.94, close to their record high of 145.98 hit last week, and were last up 0.46 point at 145.90.

The 10-year yield dropped 6 basis points to 0.490 percent, its lowest since June 2003.

The central bank said it will bring forward the timing of open-ended asset buying and extend the duration of government bonds it buys in its easing program.