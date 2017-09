TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell to a 15-month low on Wednesday, nudged down by sagging Tokyo stocks and an overnight rally in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.545 percent, the lowest since April 2013.

The yield has declined steadily since the Bank of Japan launched its extensive monetary easing programme last April. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)