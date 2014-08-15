FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGB 10-year yield falls below 0.50 pct to hit 16-month low
August 15, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

JGB 10-year yield falls below 0.50 pct to hit 16-month low

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell below 0.50 percent to reach a 16-month low on Friday following overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries prices.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.495 percent, its lowest since April 2013.

JGB yields have declined steadily since the Bank of Japan launched its extensive quantitative easing programme in the spring of 2013. Recent geopolitical tensions have added momentum to the fall in yields. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

