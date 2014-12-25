FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan 2-year JGBs sold at negative yield for first time
December 25, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

Japan 2-year JGBs sold at negative yield for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Japanese two-year government bonds were sold for the first time at negative yields on Thursday, underlining strong demand for the debt under the Bank of Japan’s qualitative and quantitative easing policy, through which it buys large amounts of short-term debt.

The Ministry of Finance sold 2.5 trillion yen ($20.80 billion) of two-year JGBs in which the average accepted yield was -0.0030 percent. The result comes in the wake of the two-year yield dropping to a record low of -0.040 percent last week.

Negative auction yields have moved steadily along the Japanese yield curve, with three-month and one-year bills already sold at sub-zero yields earlier this year.

In Europe, the two-year German bund yield has spent most of its time since August beneath zero, while in the Swiss government debt market even the five-year yield has gone negative. ($1 = 120.1800 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team)

