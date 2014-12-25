FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGB 10-year yield hits record low
December 25, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

JGB 10-year yield hits record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield dropped to a record low on Thursday as investors moved down the curve seeking higher yielding debt in a holiday-thinned market.

The 10-year yield dropped 2 basis points to 0.310 percent, its lowest on record.

Highlighting how low yields have become under the Bank of Japan’s qualitative and quantitative easing policy, through which it buys large amounts of short-term debt, two-year government bonds were sold for the first time at negative yields. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

