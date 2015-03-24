FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Administrative glitch delays JGB liquidity sale results release
March 24, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Administrative glitch delays JGB liquidity sale results release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - The release of results from an auction designed to improve liquidity in the Japanese government bond market was delayed on Tuesday due to an administrative glitch, the country’s finance ministry said.

The results, usually due at 0345 GMT, will be released at 0415 GMT, the ministry said.

The ministry earlier on Tuesday had offered to sell 400 billion yen ($3.34 billion) of off-the-run 10-year JGBs.

$1 = 119.7600 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

