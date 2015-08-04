FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's 10-year government bond yield hits 2-month low
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 3:55 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's 10-year government bond yield hits 2-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a two-month low on Tuesday on prospects for an auction of the maturity being met by firm investor demand.

The 10-year JGB yield was down 2 basis points at 0.39 percent, the lowest since May 29.

Japan’s finance ministry offered 2.4 trillion yen ($19.34 billion) of 10-year debt on Tuesday, with factors like deepening anxiety over the Chinese economy and sliding oil prices expected to generate decent investor demand for the new paper.

$1 = 124.0700 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.