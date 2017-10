TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10-year government bond yield ticked down 0.5 basis point to 0.760 percent on Friday, its lowest in nine years, helped by safety bid and the Bank of Japan’s Thursday move to scrap a minimum rate for its purchase of short-term securities.

The 10-year bond futures rose 8 ticks to 144.44, edging close to their record high at 145.09.