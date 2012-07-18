JGB 20-year yield falls to near two-year low

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s 20-year government bond yield fell to a near two-year low on Wednesday, with some analysts saying the move was partly due to buying by life insurers.

The 20-year yield slipped 1 basis point to 1.555 percent, its lowest since August 2010, while that on benchmark 10-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.760, shy just of a nine-year low of 0.755 percent hit last Friday.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 9 ticks to 144.37, after ending the morning session flat at 144.28.