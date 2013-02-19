FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five-year JGB yield hits record low of 0.130 pct
February 19, 2013 / 1:41 AM / in 5 years

Five-year JGB yield hits record low of 0.130 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Yields on five-year Japanese government bonds hit a record low of 0.130 percent on Tuesday, after Bank of Japan minutes revealed central bank board members had discussed buying long-dated government debt at their January meeting.

Under its asset-buying programme, the BOJ buys government bonds with up to three years until maturity, as well as other assets such as corporate debt, to pump money into the economy.

The coupon for Tuesday’s auction of 2.7 trillion yen ($28.73 billion) worth of similar maturities set a record low of 0.10 percent.

