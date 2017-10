TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Five-year Japanese government bond yield hit a record low on Monday after sources said the Japanese government is likely to nominate Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as its next central bank chief.

The five-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.125 percent, while the 10-year yield slipped 1 basis point to 0.715 percent, hitting a two-month low.