RPT-Five-year JGB yield hits record low of 0.115 pct
February 26, 2013

RPT-Five-year JGB yield hits record low of 0.115 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to corrected alert)

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Yields on five-year Japanese government bonds hit a record low of 0.115 percent on Tuesday as the uncertainty over Italy’s election results raised concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could resurface.

Mounting expectations of more drastic easing steps from the Bank of Japan also helped push yields down. The five-year yield dipped 0.5 basis points to 0.115 percent, breaking the previous low of 0.120 percent hit on Monday.

The 10-year yield slipped 2 basis points to 0.685 percent, hitting its lowest level since Dec. 6, while 10-year JGB futures rose 19 ticks to 144.86. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

