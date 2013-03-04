FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
30-year JGB yield falls to 2 1/2-year low on BOJ buying hopes
March 4, 2013 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

30-year JGB yield falls to 2 1/2-year low on BOJ buying hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds dropped 6.0 basis points on the day to hit a 2 1/2-year low of 1.705 percent on Monday, reflecting expectations that the Bank of Japan may buy more 30-year bonds to boost monetary expansion.

Japanese investors are snatching up long-dated bonds ahead of their annual book-closing at the end of this month, after having being underweight on these maturities for fear that Prime Minister’s Shinzo Abe’s loose monetary policy plan might spark future inflation.

