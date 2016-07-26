FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Japan 40-yr bond sale sets highest accepted yield at 0.345 pct
July 26, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

Japan 40-yr bond sale sets highest accepted yield at 0.345 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday set a highest accepted yield of 0.345 percent, with 31.764 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 0.345 pct Issue price 102.04 yen Coupon rate 0.40 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 31.7647 pct Total bids 1.1559 bln yen Accepted bids 399.5 bln yen Issue date July 28, 2016 Maturity date March 20, 2056 Bid-to-cover ratio 2.89 (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

