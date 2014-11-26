FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan 40-year bond auction produces highest yield of 1.585 percent
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

Japan 40-year bond auction produces highest yield of 1.585 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Wednesday produced a highest accepted yield of 1.585 percent, with 33.913 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said.

Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 1.5850 pct Issue price 103.35 Coupon rate 1.7 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 33.9130 pct Total bids 1.2689 trillion yen Accepted bids 399.6 billion yen Issue date Nov 28 Maturity date March 20, 2054 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

