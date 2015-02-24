Japan 40-year bond auction produces highest yield of 1.55 percent

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday produced a highest accepted yield of 1.55 percent, with 79.4805 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the sale was 3.4 times.

Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 1.55 pct Issue price 104.38 Coupon rate 1.7 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 79.4805 pct Total bids 1.3572 trillion yen Accepted bids 399.5 billion yen Issue date Feb 26 Maturity date March 20, 2054