Japan 40-year JGBs sold at high yield of 1.590 pct
June 18, 2015 / 3:56 AM / 2 years ago

Japan 40-year JGBs sold at high yield of 1.590 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Thursday produced a highest accepted yield of 1.590 percent, with 10.6666 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 1.590 pct Issue price 94.42 Coupon rate 1.4 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 10.6666 pct Total bids 1.0402 trillion yen Accepted bids 399.8 billion yen Issue date June 22 Maturity date March 20, 2055 Bid-to-cover 2.60 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

