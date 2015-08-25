FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan 40-year JGBs sold at high yield of 1.535 pct
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

Japan 40-year JGBs sold at high yield of 1.535 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday produced a highest accepted yield of 1.535 percent, with 82.2695 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 1.535 pct Issue price 96.01 Coupon rate 1.4 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 82.2695 pct Total bids 9,183 billion yen Accepted bids 3,998 billion yen Issue date Aug 27, 2015 Maturity date March 20, 2055 Bid-to-cover 2.30 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

