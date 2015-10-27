FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan 40-year JGBs sold at high yield of 1.4750 pct
October 27, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

Japan 40-year JGBs sold at high yield of 1.4750 pct

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday set a highest accepted yield of 1.4750 percent, with 27.5773 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 1.4750 pct Issue price 97.76 Coupon rate 1.40 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 27.5773 pct Total bids 1.1532 trillion yen Accepted bids 399.3 billion yen Issue date Oct 29, 2015 Maturity date March 20, 2055 Bid-to-cover 2.89 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)

