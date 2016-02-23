FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan 40-year JGBs sold at high yield of 1.13 pct
February 23, 2016 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

Japan 40-year JGBs sold at high yield of 1.13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday set a highest accepted yield of 1.13 percent, with 28.1632 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 1.13 pct Issue price 108.51 Coupon rate 1.40 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 28.1632 pct Total bids 1.2212 trillion yen Accepted bids 399.7 billion yen Issue date Feb 25, 2016 Maturity date March 20, 2055 Bid-to-cover 3.06 ($1 = 112.1000 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

