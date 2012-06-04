JGB 10-year yield hits 9-yr low on U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds extended gains, pushing benchmark yields to a nine-year low on Monday, as downbeat U.S. employment data added to fears about the impact of Europe’s deepening debt crisis.

* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.800 percent, after earlier dropping to 0.790 percent, its lowest level since July 2003.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade up 0.13 point at 143.95 after rising as high as 144.06, the highest level for the front-month contract since October 2010.

* The finance ministry will offer 10-year notes on Tuesday and 30-year bonds on Thursday.

* “Investors are repelled by these levels, but will still be buyers at the auctions, because there’s nowhere else for funds to go,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

If the 10-year coupon is set at 0.800 percent, if would be the lowest since October 2010, he said.

* Underpinning demand for bonds, Tokyo’s broader Topix index fell to a its lowest levels since late 1983 in morning trade.

* The monthly U.S. payrolls report on Friday showed employers added only 69,000 workers in May, far short of the 150,000 predicted by economists. The jobless rate unexpectedly edged up to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent in April.

The downbeat employment numbers added to expectations that the U.S. central bank will decide to buy more bonds to stimulate the economy.

The data helped push yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes as low as 1.442 percent, the lowest level in records going back to the early 1800s, wh ile German 10-year yields fell as low as 1.129 percent and German two-year yields pushed further into negative territory.

* The yield on the 20-year JGB fell 1.5 basis point to 1.605 percent, after earlier dropping as low as 1.590 percent.

* The five-year JGB yield dropped half a basis point to 0.195 percent, matching its Friday low which was its lowest level since June 2003.