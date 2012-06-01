JGBs mostly up on Europe woes but superlongs lag

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were mostly higher on Friday, bolstered by continuing unease about Europe’s debt crisis, though moves were slight as investors took a breather after benchmark yields fell to a 9-year low in the previous session.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.820 percent, after dropping to 0.810 percent on Thursday, its lowest level since July 2003.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade up 0.12 point at 143.73. On Thursday, it rose as high as 143.82, the highest level for the front-month contract since October 2010.

* JGB auctions in the coming weeks will help gauge investor appetite for bonds with yields hovering near historically low levels. The finance ministry will offer 10-year notes on Tuesday and 30-year bonds on Thursday.

* “The 10-year yield is likely to rise ahead of the auction, so a test of 0.8 percent resistance is not expected before then,” said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“But there are few incentives to sell bonds, with concerns about Europe still in focus and supporting demand,” she said.

* The cost of insuring against a Spanish default hit 600 basis points for the first time on Thursday and the country’s 10-year debt yield remained at well above 6 percent.

Gathering clouds over Spain helped push U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to a record low 1.53 percent.

* The five-year JGB yield dropped half a basis point to match a 19-month low of 0.200 percent hit on Thursday.

* The superlong sector was left out of the gains after benefiting in the previous session from month-end buying by pension funds and other investors seeking to extend the duration of their portfolios.

The 30-year bond was untraded, while the yield on the 20-year bond added 1 basis point to 1.630 percent.