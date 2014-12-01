JGB, Nikkei futures dip after Moody's downgrades Japan

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei and Japanese government bond futures dipped on Monday after Moody’s downgraded Japan’s sovereign credit rating.

In after hours trading, December 10-year JGB futures was down 0.06 point at 146.87 and the Nikkei futures shed 0.7 percent.

Moody’s downgraded Japan on Friday to A1 from Aa3, with the outlook at stable.

The rating agency said “heightened uncertainty over the achievability of fiscal deficit reduction goals” was the key driver for the downgrade. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Himani Sarkar)