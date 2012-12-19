Japan's Nikkei jumps 2.4 pct to 8-1/2-month high

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped 2.4 percent to end above 10,000 for the first time in more than eight months on Wednesday on growing expectations of an easier monetary policy under a new government.

Signs of progress to avoid spending cuts and tax increases in the United States in the so-called fiscal cliff also lifted sentiment.

Led by exporters and financials, the Nikkei ended 237.39 points higher at 10,160.40 in heavy volume, ahead of the conclusion of the Bank of Japan’s two-day meeting on Thursday.

The broader Topix index climbed 2.8 percent to 839.34, with trading volume hitting its highest since March 2011.