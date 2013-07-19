FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei drops as much as 2.7 pct, reversing early rise to 8-week high
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei drops as much as 2.7 pct, reversing early rise to 8-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share index dropped as much as 2.7 percent on Friday morning, reversing an early rise to an eight-week peak, with traders citing selling of futures led by global macro funds.

The Nikkei was last down 1.9 percent at 14,534.84, after earlier trading as high as 14,953.29.

“It was close to 15,000 this morning. A lot of potential good election news is priced in, so people are coming in to sell futures, probably hedging some upside or something like that,” said a senior trader at a foreign bank in Tokyo.

“I think the usual suspects ... could be global macro guys selling futures,” he said.

Japan is to hold a national election for parliament’s upper house on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.