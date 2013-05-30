FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei's losses accelerate, slides 5.1 pct to 5-week lows
May 30, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei's losses accelerate, slides 5.1 pct to 5-week lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell further on Thursday afternoon, hitting a five-week low and extending the benchmark’s losses to more than 14 percent since last Thursday’s plunge.

The Nikkei skidded as much as 5.1 percent to 13,600.92. The index was down 4.8 percent at 13,636.74 by 0530 GMT.

The benchmark dived 7.3 percent on May 23, the biggest single-day loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Still, it is up 31 percent so far this year, underpinned by aggressive government and central bank policies to revive the economy.

The broader Topix index was down 3.9 percent at 1,133.16 on Thursday afternoon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
