NTT, NTT DoCoMo shares briefly plunge, traders suspect "fat finger" errors

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp and NTT DoCoMo briefly tumbled on Friday in what traders said was likely to have been caused by mistaken "fat finger" stock-trading orders. The suspected fat finger trades in the country's largest phone company and mobile phone carrier, respectively, briefly wiped a combined 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion) off the value of the two shared issues. The incidents come only two days after one brokerage made an erroneous report that it traded 67 trillion yen of shares with a customer, more than 30 times the average daily volume of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. Shares in NTT Docomo fell to an intra-day low of 1,741 yen at 13:37 p.m. (0437 GMT) before quickly reversing their fall. About 20 minutes later, NTT shares fell to an intra-day low of 6,427 yen from around 6,488 yen before quickly bouncing back to 6,483 yen a minute later. "It seems like a fat finger order playing into the hands of high frequency trader," said a trader at a European brokerage. Tokyo Stock Exchange said it was aware of the two incidents but did not make an inquiry to the brokerages involved because the moves were not large enough, said a spokeswoman of the exchange. NTT and NTT DoCoMo said they did not realize that such incidents have happened until Reuters called. (1 US dollar = 109.6200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Thomas Wilson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)