#Asia
October 3, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

NTT, NTT DoCoMo shares briefly plunge, traders suspect "fat finger" errors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nippon Telegraph
and Telephone Corp and NTT DoCoMo briefly
tumbled on Friday in what traders said was likely to have been
caused by mistaken "fat finger" stock-trading orders.
    The suspected fat finger trades in the country's largest
phone company and mobile phone carrier, respectively, briefly
wiped a combined 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion) off the value of
the two shared issues.
    The incidents come only two days after one brokerage made an
erroneous report that it traded 67 trillion yen of shares with a
customer, more than 30 times the average daily volume of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board.
    Shares in NTT Docomo fell to an intra-day low of 1,741 yen
at 13:37 p.m. (0437 GMT) before quickly reversing their fall.
    About 20 minutes later, NTT shares fell to an intra-day low
of 6,427 yen from around 6,488 yen before quickly bouncing back
to 6,483 yen a minute later.
    "It seems like a fat finger order playing into the hands of
high frequency trader," said a trader at a European brokerage.
    Tokyo Stock Exchange said it was aware of the two incidents
but did not make an inquiry to the brokerages involved because
the moves were not large enough, said a spokeswoman of the
exchange. 
    NTT and NTT DoCoMo said they did not realize that such
incidents have happened until Reuters called.
(1 US dollar = 109.6200 Japanese yen)

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Additional reporting by Hideyuki
Sano, Thomas Wilson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

