TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Oct 11 -5,924,240 -250,241,260 244,317,020 Oct 4 -38,516,694 -171,115,134 132,598,440 Sep 27 11,495,332 -19,304,602 30,799,934 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Oct 11 170,158,041 -155,216,902 236,466,111 -7,090,230 Oct 4 -45,865,014 170,297,063 -1,501,290 9,667,681 Sep 27 -117,774,526 -88,290,446 246,440,048 -9,575,142 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Reporting by Edmund Klamann)