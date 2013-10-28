FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
October 28, 2013

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on
the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's
main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure
indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL           Proprietary       Brokerage
 Oct 18     42,271,982        81,877,954       -39,605,972
 Oct 11     -5,924,240      -250,241,260       244,317,020
 Oct 4     -38,516,694      -171,115,134       132,598,440
 Sep 27     11,495,332       -19,304,602        30,799,934
 
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions  Individuals  Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Oct 18     11,226,437  -318,102,454  273,660,369   -6,390,324
 Oct 11    170,158,041  -155,216,902  236,466,111   -7,090,230
 Oct 4     -45,865,014   170,297,063   -1,501,290    9,667,681
 Sep 27   -117,774,526   -88,290,446  246,440,048   -9,575,142
 
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
