TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 13 48,759,206 -596,057,009 644,816,215 Dec 6 -24,326,032 -126,278,009 101,951,977 Nov 29 12,493,762 251,336,592 -238,842,830 Nov 22 41,414,924 112,061,705 -70,646,781 Nov 15 40,463,499 136,000,010 -95,536,511 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 13 241,094,447 -294,132,981 711,564,938 -13,710,189 Dec 6 -21,531,819 48,770,009 68,408,896 6,304,891 Nov 29 -175,603,610 -305,848,292 265,309,061 -22,699,989 Nov 22 -173,665,604 -494,846,682 636,460,828 -38,595,323 Nov 15 -70,761,043 -1,124,510,043 1,154,533,023 -54,798,448 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Reporting By Michio Kohno)